BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $9.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

