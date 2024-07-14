BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.80 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $790.25 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

