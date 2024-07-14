Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($1.04) target price on the stock.

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £283.37 million, a PE ratio of 6,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.90).

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

