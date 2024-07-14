Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($1.04) target price on the stock.
Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £283.37 million, a PE ratio of 6,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.90).
