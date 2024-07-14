Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $210,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

