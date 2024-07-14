Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,905,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,912,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

