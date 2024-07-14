Belrium (BEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

