Barclays Trims Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price to $112.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.67.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Allegion by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

