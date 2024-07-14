Barclays Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $830.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $765.00 to $830.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $829.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

