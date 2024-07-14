Bank of America Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $60.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush dropped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

