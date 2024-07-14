Bank of America Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 111,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.