AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CAO Acquires $15,514.80 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Tiffany Moseley purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $15,514.80. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.43 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.