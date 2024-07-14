Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after buying an additional 157,709 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,903. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

