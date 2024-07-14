Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AVGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AVGR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

