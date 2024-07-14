Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $271.27 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.24 billion and approximately $271.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $25.96 or 0.00043461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,779,725 coins and its circulating supply is 394,433,355 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

