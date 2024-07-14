ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$61.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$45.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

