Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Atos Stock Performance
Atos stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Atos has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Atos Company Profile
