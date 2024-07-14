Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Atos has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

