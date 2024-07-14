Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.30

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $9.73. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 106,344 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

