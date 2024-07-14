Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 78.1% in June

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astra Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Astra Space as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Stock Performance

ASTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 350,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

