Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Bank of America

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $223.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant Trading Up 1.0 %

Assurant stock opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 12 month low of $124.22 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after buying an additional 132,275 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

