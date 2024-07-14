Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976 in the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

