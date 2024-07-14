Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

