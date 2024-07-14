Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcosa Stock Up 1.7 %
ACA traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 224,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,015. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.44.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa
In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
