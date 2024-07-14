Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

AMAT traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $243.40. 5,396,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

