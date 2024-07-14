Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,189,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $133,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $122.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

