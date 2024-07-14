Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.61

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

