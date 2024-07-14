Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $25.48.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 707,134 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 391,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,901,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.