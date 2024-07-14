Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.25 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 48.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 690,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

