Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

