Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Purchases $205,800.00 in Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,011,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,378.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Roy Choi acquired 235,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $298,450.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Roy Choi bought 258,010 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70.

AGAE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

