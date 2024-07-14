Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

