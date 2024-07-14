Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Position Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 89.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,140,000 after acquiring an additional 355,814 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.4 %

ALGM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 1,027,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.