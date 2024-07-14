Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $906.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.