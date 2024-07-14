Algebris UK Ltd Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 402,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. First Horizon accounts for 1.5% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,840,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 88,789 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 6,279,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,549. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

