Algebris UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. First Bancshares makes up 0.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.46% of First Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 204,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,201. The firm has a market cap of $862.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.