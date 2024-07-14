Algebris UK Ltd Acquires 349 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,746,000 after buying an additional 237,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.37. The company had a trading volume of 835,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,649. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

