Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $541.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

