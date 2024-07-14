Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agape ATP Price Performance

ATPC remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Agape ATP has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.