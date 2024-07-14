Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
AVK opened at $12.14 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
