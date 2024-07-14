Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler Companies

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler Companies in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $635.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Adobe by 905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138,795 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 60,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

