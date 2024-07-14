Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABSI. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Absci alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABSI

Absci Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Absci by 2.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.