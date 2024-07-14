Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $173.24 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

