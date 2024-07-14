23,176 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,376,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,845. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

