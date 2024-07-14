13,575 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $60.35. 1,748,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,486. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

