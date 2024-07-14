13,331 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,926,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 262,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,249,000 after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.22. 1,907,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

