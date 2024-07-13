Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,764. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

