Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of Experian stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

