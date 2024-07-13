WNS’s (WNS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

NYSE:WNS opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WNS by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

