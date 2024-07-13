Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,045 ($13.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s current price.
WISE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 952.75 ($12.20).
In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
