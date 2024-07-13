Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 611 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. 9,289,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,671. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.