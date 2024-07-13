Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 5.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,082. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

